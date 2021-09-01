Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.55). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,945,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,429,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,615,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,269,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,982,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

