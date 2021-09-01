Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

