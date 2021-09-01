Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post $3.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.15 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 492.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.35 million, with estimates ranging from $84.46 million to $245.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $64.14. 27,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $205,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,278. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

