Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALDX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

