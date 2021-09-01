Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.