Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.72. 4,961,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,789. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

