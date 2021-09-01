Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE WWW opened at $35.86 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $311,241. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

