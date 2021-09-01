Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $870.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $839.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.74 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $538,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $94.01. 33,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,087. Trimble has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

