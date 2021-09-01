Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. 209,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,854. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

