Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAO. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Youdao were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

