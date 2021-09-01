XTRABYTES (XBY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $807,050.62 and approximately $13.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 56.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

