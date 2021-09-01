XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.