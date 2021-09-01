XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 16,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

NYSE:XPEV traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,825,635. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XPEV. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.