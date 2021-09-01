Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after buying an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.