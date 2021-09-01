WPP’s (WPP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPP. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

LON WPP opened at GBX 990.60 ($12.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 968.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 954.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a one year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

