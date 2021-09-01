Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 13660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.7612 dividend. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

