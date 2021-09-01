William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

