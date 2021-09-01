WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WidePoint by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of WYY stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.22.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that WidePoint will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.