WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WidePoint by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WYY stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.22.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
