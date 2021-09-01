Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) were up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 30,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,015,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. Raymond James began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

