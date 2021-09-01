Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 56,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 978,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

