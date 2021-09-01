Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

