Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

