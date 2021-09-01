Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by 83.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WHG opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185.59 million, a P/E ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

