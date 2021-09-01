Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

