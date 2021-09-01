Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.
WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
