Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $46.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.81.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

