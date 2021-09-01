WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Argus

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.