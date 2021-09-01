WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $95.90. 63,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,003. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.