Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 757,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after acquiring an additional 993,980 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. 5,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.54. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

