Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

WEBR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

WEBR opened at $16.26 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

