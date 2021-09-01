WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.0% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

