WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $43,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

