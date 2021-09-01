WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 5,315 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

