WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $569.19 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

