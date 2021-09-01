Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

WDPSF stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

