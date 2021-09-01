Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

WMT stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $413.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.59.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

