Walker & Dunlop’s (WD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after buying an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

