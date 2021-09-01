Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,637. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

