Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 92,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

