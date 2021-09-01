Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,526 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

