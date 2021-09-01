Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $447,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 144,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

