Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $220.35. The company had a trading volume of 182,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,474. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.75.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

