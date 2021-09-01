Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.66. The company had a trading volume of 684,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,641,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.37 and a 200 day moving average of $223.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

