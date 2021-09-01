Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,806 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

