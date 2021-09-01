Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 480 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.39. 206,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $159.70.

