Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 10,380,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 222.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 603.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 890,352 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

