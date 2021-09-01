Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 23.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 24.38. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 14.40 and a 1-year high of 29.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5917 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

