VNT Chain (VNT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $93,762.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00119704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00834077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00049214 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.