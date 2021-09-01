Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.37 and last traded at $39.39. Approximately 5,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,061,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.
VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.
In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
