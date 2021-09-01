Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 887,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

