Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 26.0% in August

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.16 and a quick ratio of 22.95.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.